Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stake Decreased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,970 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 134,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $195.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

