Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.600-5.660 EPS.
Medtronic Trading Down 3.1%
MDT opened at $89.9160 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $96.25.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Medtronic
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,875,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $948,058,000 after acquiring an additional 37,264 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,012,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,085,000 after purchasing an additional 295,768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $183,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,260,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200,235 shares during the period. Finally, Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 469,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
