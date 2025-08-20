Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.600-5.660 EPS.

Medtronic Trading Down 3.1%

MDT opened at $89.9160 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.19.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,875,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $948,058,000 after acquiring an additional 37,264 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,012,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,085,000 after purchasing an additional 295,768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $183,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,260,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200,235 shares during the period. Finally, Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 469,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

