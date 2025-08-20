Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.24 billion, a PE ratio of 525.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies
In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,337,523.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,470.60. This trade represents a 81.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $111,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,654.07. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 529,684 shares of company stock worth $71,900,350. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Palantir Technologies Profile
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
