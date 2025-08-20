Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,842,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after acquiring an additional 807,748 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $314.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $515.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $317.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.