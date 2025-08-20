Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,296 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after buying an additional 186,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,354,000 after buying an additional 279,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,027,000 after buying an additional 125,442 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.46. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

