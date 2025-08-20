Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 559 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 272,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $33.5640 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

