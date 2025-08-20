JT Stratford LLC Takes $344,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $116.2030 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average of $108.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

