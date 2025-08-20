Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 2,173 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in CF Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CF opened at $83.9490 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.94.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

