Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after buying an additional 258,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 663.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,715,000 after buying an additional 94,150 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $114,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,202,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,096,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total transaction of $5,967,987.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 44,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,432,864.62. The trade was a 7.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $22,247,892. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,384.6420 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,300.00 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,598.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,767.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.57.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

