Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 78,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $33,373,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 57,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 8,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.2040 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

