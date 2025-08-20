Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,927,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,855 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $505,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Copart Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

