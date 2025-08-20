BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 50,232 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,232 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,497.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $83.9490 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.