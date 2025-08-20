139,837 Shares in Baker Hughes Company $BKR Bought by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 139,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.2%

Baker Hughes stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.07%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

