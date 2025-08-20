Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Bought by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 256.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,263,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,900,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,409,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,490,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,052,000 after purchasing an additional 658,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,865,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,780,000 after purchasing an additional 971,940 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%.Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens started coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

