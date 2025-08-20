Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 264 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of REGN opened at $571.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $546.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

