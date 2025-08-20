JT Stratford LLC Acquires Shares of 10,570 iShares Gold Trust $IAU

JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

