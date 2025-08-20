JT Stratford LLC Sells 53 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

JT Stratford LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 47,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,704,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Zscaler by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.82.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $274.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,057.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.50 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $318.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.180-3.19 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.72, for a total transaction of $6,033,207.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,075,531.52. This represents a 42.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,385,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,683,600. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,256 shares of company stock worth $50,618,544. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

