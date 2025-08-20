Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $588.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $573.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.80. The stock has a market cap of $706.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $594.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.