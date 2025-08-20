Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $588.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $573.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.80. The stock has a market cap of $706.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $594.03.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Buffett’s Cash Hoard Signals Market Caution, Value Plays Emerge
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- DLocal Stock Soars 43% After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Can AI Defense Contracts Push Palantir Shares Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.