ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 157 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,501 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,722,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,037,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,608,000 after acquiring an additional 355,215 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,982,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,878,000 after acquiring an additional 178,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MPC stock opened at $164.2570 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $183.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.50 and its 200 day moving average is $154.26.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

View Our Latest Report on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.