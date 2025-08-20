Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Bought by Aspire Growth Partners LLC

Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.