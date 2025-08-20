Capital Analysts LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 34,578.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,253,000 after buying an additional 1,241,011 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $279,582,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $272,464,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 120.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after buying an additional 690,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6,387.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,722,000 after buying an additional 395,051 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,165. The trade was a 52.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,810 shares of company stock valued at $94,643,139 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $316.3370 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $322.50. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

