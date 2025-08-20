Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Holdings Boosted by Aspire Growth Partners LLC

Aspire Growth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. RMR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $588.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $594.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

