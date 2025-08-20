2,059 Shares in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Purchased by Breed s Hill Capital LLC

Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $1,379,619,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $817,759,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. CICC Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $93.86. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

