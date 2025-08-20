Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Purchases 11,604 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 430.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Barclays set a $128.00 price target on Vertiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of VRT opened at $128.94 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

