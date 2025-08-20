Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 167.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,126 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.4% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of C stock opened at $93.6480 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The firm has a market cap of $172.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

