TFB Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

TFB Advisors LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881,578 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $28.9480 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $29.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

