Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 389 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Chevron Trading Down 2.0%

Chevron stock opened at $152.2140 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $263.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

