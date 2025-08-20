Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,494 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Danaher Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:DHR opened at $212.2350 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.33 and a 200-day moving average of $199.54. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

