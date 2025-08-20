Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,661,000 after acquiring an additional 103,916 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Arete cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $120.0630 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average is $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $286.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.