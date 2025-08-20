Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 614.6% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $155.5170 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average of $158.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

