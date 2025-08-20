Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $17.06 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,436 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $574,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 27.0% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $155.5170 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.88. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

