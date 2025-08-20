Humankind Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Humankind Investments LLC lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $538,430,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $237,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,091.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,204,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $254,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 7.0%

Intel stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

