D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,346 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $30,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,710.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 107,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $167.9380 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

