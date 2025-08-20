Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 667,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,442 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $35,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cfra Research raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.05.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $71.5750 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

