Credit Agricole S A Has $33.98 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 126.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $33,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,342.94 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,411.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2,267.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

