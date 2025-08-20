Credit Agricole S A Buys 41,688 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,688 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $36,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,527.76. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $137.1520 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.96. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.