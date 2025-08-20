Vertex Planning Partners LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $149.0390 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.54 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.94.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,728.32. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,293.14. This represents a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,775 shares of company stock valued at $35,102,939 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.20.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

