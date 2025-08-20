Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,607 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 449.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.1050 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

