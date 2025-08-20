Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,174 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $19,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.