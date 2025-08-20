Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.1% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breed s Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 30.8% during the first quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 24.0% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $101.3140 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $808.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,511,128.70. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,976,478. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

