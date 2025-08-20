Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 1,077 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $460.6940 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.29. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.90 and a twelve month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $8,092,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,056,110.34. The trade was a 42.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $46,865,881. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

