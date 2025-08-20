GDS Wealth Management Invests $6.60 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of AXON stock opened at $758.29 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $346.71 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.23, a P/E/G ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $773.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 price target (up previously from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 price target on Axon Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total transaction of $8,312,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,053,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,744,696.78. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total value of $5,919,039.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,417,953.80. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,654,451. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

