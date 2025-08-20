Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 18,514 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,514 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 84.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.12.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Wall Street Zen raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

