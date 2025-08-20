New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

