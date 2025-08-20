Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 35 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.87.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $416.1120 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.48. The company has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $441.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

