Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 54,192 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,192 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $122.0510 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $140.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,490. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,056.71. The trade was a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,890. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

