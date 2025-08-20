Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $108.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

