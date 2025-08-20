Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $120.05 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,628 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Republic Services worth $120,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $234.7110 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.60 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.22.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

