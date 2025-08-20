Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 5,589 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $505.4040 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.63. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.