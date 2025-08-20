Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 378,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,808,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 94,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $505.4040 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

